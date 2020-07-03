Mailbag: How about holding a protest on wheels?

I applaud the organizers of the recent social justice/Black Lives Matter demonstrations and rallies. Thank you! I hope that the momentum continues with so many Corvallis residents, of all skin colors, demonstrating support for change.
Here’s an idea for a BLM rally that just needs creative organizing. Thinking of the ancient phrase “The wheels of justice grind slowly, yet they grind exceeding small,” how about Wheels For Justice, calling out for our fellow citizens as well as legislators to move faster towards the justice needed in America. People could participate with bicycles, skateboards, rollerblades, wagons or anything else on wheels.
Every rally inevitably includes speeches. I have three proposals for speakers:
1. Speak no more than three minutes. Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg Address, 275 words long, took just a bit more than two minutes for him to deliver.
2. A few inspiring words, spoken s-l-o-w-l-y, and repeated will be remembered. All else becomes noise.
3. Singers in the New York Metropolitan Opera House reach the ears of their 3,800-person audience without microphones. You do not need a sound system. Practice projecting your voice and enunciating clearly. A microphone lulls you into thinking that you don’t have to do these things, and then your words become, well, just noise to the far reaches of socially distanced listeners.
Peace.
Anne Filson
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!