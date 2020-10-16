Mailbag: How can city justify moving bridge?

I have among my mementos a photo taken on Oct. 13, 1962.

It was the day after my birthday and one of the most memorable events in the Willamette Valley’s history, the Columbus Day Storm. The photo shows me standing in front of the Van Buren Bridge with a fallen tree crushing it. Its huge beams and steel superstructure are broken and twisted.

I suspect that repairs made to the bridge following that incident required new wood, steel and other materials. Much as a damaged or broken antique loses value when repairs are made, the historical value of the bridge is lessened by the fact it has not remained intact as a symbol of indestructibility and history in the years since its opening. Further, it has certainly undergone preventive maintenance repairs and resurfacings during its time.

In view of the taxpayer dollars already being spent on the unnecessary demolition of Circle Boulevard to accommodate the bicycling community, and considering the fact that plans for the new span provide for bicycle and pedestrian traffic, how can anyone possibly justify the additional expense of moving and maintaining this not-so-historic bridge for the exclusive use of bicyclists and pedestrians?

Bill Flynn

Corvallis

