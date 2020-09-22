Mailbag: How can you trust what Trump says?

I believe Trump’s disregard for science is the biggest reason he should not be president (climate change, pandemic, environment, etc.), but I want to spend my words today on his disregard for facts or the truth.
Trump regularly lies, makes up stuff and uses his office to give weight to unsubstantiated or debunked conspiracy theories he sees online or on TV.
In questioning Obama’s birth, he claimed that he had investigators in Hawaii who couldn’t believe what they were finding. He claimed there were more than 3 million fraudulent votes in 2016 without any shred of evidence, and created a commission that failed to find them. He told the American public he knew nothing of payments to porn stars (later proven a lie by his own voice on tape).
He lied that he had the largest inauguration crowd ever. He told us he had a middle-class tax cut ready to go a week before the midterms (no one had heard of it then or has heard of it since). Just last May he announced he had an inexpensive, awesome health plan he would reveal within a couple of weeks … still waiting.
Now he claims there was a plane of black-clothed thugs that traveled to Washington, D.C., to cause trouble, again without a shred of evidence. When Trump was pressed for details he said, “I’ll tell you sometime.” There was an identical false claim made by an Idaho man on June 1.
How can anyone trust what this president says? Sad.
Stan Sahnow
Corvallis
