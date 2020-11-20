Mailbag: How does QAnon figure into that?

As a longtime Gazette-Times reader, I was disappointed in the lack of real journalism in James Day’s namby-pamby interview of Republican candidate Jo Rae Perkins.

At least in part it seemed to be an announcement of her candidacy against U.S. Senator Ron Wyden in 2022. Oh boy.

What a good journalist would have done in such an interview is to ask Ms. Perkins how she stands now with QAnon and its theories.

You can go on YouTube this moment and find her saying after winning her primary to run as the Republican against Senator Merkley, “I stand with Q and the team. Thank you, Anon, thank you, patriots, and together we can save our republic.” One wouldn’t say these words, potentially to millions of people, by accident.

The Phoenix office of the FBI defined QAnon as “An anonymous government official known as ‘Q’ posts classified covert information online to reveal a covert effort led by President Trump to dismantle a conspiracy involving ‘deep state’ actors and global elites allegedly engaged in an international sex trafficking ring.”

And it gets worse from there. For one thing, QAnon beliefs are steeped in anti-Semitism. QAnon has also been labeled a domestic terrorism threat by the FBI.