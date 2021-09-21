Mailbag: How far we as a society have sunk

I am writing about the all-gender, open-concept restrooms at the newly remodeled Lincoln Elementary School in Corvallis.

Remember the saying “If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention?”

The trend toward requiring people of both genders to use the same restrooms, especially at our schools, denies or attempts to remove the natural modesty that most of us have. Males and females each have a basic need for privacy when attending to their bodily needs, and this is all but lost when the person in the stall next to you is the opposite gender.

Why have we become unwilling to protect the privacy of our children? How comfortable will the girls at Lincoln Elementary be when they are forced to purchase feminine products in the presence of boys? How will girls be protected from having to use toilet seats soiled by boys who stand to urinate?

It is outrageous for Lincoln Elementary and other schools to deny girls and boys the right to privacy when going to the restroom. How far we as a society have sunk.

Catherine Quinnett

Albany

