Mailbag: How much richer would our story be?

It is past time to face our racist past and present, and if changing a few names to acknowledge the reality of the long-term damage done will help, then let’s do it.

Our mainstream culture has suppressed (“canceled”) the history of Native American, African-American, Asian, Hispanic and other peoples’ contributions to our nation’s progress and experience. There is no chance that our mainstream history will be forgotten, but how much richer would our story be if we knew better all the characters? Telling the whole story is not “cancel culture” – it reveals our true broad American story.