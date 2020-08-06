Mailbag: How to educate and monitor students?

After finishing a round of disc golf at Willamette Park last weekend, we walked to the parking lot and discovered probably 50 to 75 young people preparing to float the Willamette.
It was very discouraging, though, to see that not one of them was wearing a mask, there was no social distancing, there were several people sharing the same car, and they were even taking turns blowing up the same float. With thousands of young people returning to Oregon State University this fall, coming from all over the country, I am worried that our relatively low numbers of COVID-19 in Benton County are going to spike.
I am hoping that the city of Corvallis and OSU are talking about how to educate and monitor incoming students as to proper safety precautions. The rest of us will be most appreciative.
Rachel Downey
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!