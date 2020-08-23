Mailbag: How to eliminate racist associations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

History can sometimes be fun and easy to change.

While completely warranted with sound reasoning, the motion before the Corvallis School Board to change the names of three elementary schools will not be without financial impact to taxpayers. Money that should be directed at the classroom level.

Moreover, the elementary memories of countless students, parents and staff members are forever etched with the currently named buildings.

While acknowledging the seriousness of the issue, perhaps a lighthearted approach could save money while still preserving name identity.

Jefferson Elementary could be immediately coupled to George and Louise Jefferson, an African-American couple of cultural significance from a former TV network show. Message? Achieving the American dream.

Hoover Elementary could be associated with Henry Hoover, founder of the Hoover Company, manufacturer of carpet vacuum machines. Message? Ingenuity and entrepreneurship.

Wilson Elementary is a tricky one, but perhaps we can link it to the Tom Hanks volleyball ball friend in the movie “Cast Away.” Message? Hope and positive thinking.

There you have it.