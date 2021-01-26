Mailbag: How to heal the national wound

Calls to heal the nation are frequent and loud in the Congress, especially among those opposing impeachment. Without question, healing is sorely needed.

But how is healing to begin? Who must begin the process, and how?

The divide that resulted in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is the result of a massive lie — that the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was fraudulent. Healing a divide due to a lie can only begin with truth telling. The Democrats cannot begin this healing process.

If healing is to begin, Donald Trump must tell the truth about the election — that it was fair and untainted by any fraud large enough to change the result. He and his supporters must further acknowledge that they have known this to be true for many weeks and yet have told the lie over and over.

The (former) resident still has not made even the first step in this truth telling. Nor have most of his supporters. If truth won’t be told, then it must be established by judicial procedure, including, as a last resort, impeachment.