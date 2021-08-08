Mailbag: How to reduce C02 emissions overnight

Since climate change is such an existential threat, the federal and state governments should set an example by permanently setting thermostats in all owned/rented/leased buildings to 68 degrees maximum for heat and 78 degrees minimum for cooling by Sept. 1 (as good a date as any).

Additionally, those same buildings should have all natural gas deliveries and power supplied by fossil fuel power plants terminated a year prior to mandatory implementation by the general public. It’s about time our leaders are required to set the example and demonstrate how to deal with the consequences of their rules and regulations.

Would you like to have a five-year reduction of CO2 emissions overnight? Muzzle all politicians.

Jim Alley

Albany

