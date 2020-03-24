Mailbag: Human impact on climate is real

Greg Peterson (Mailbag, March 18) maintains that there is no consensus regarding global warming. I disagree. I believe the consensus is that the anthropogenic portion of the CO2 is significant enough to warrant human effort to curb our addition.

Mr. Peterson says that the science is not settled. How long should we wait? There are always those who, for whatever reason, disagree with others. We can, and should, limit our anthropogenic damage to our planet. For instance, we can, and should, move away from our reliance on fossil fuels. Do you have any suggestions, Mr. Peterson?