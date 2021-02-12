Mailbag: Hydroxychloroquine worsens symptoms

Opinions can kill. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media have removed false and misleading postings. The Gazette-Times should do the same.

One letter writer opined on Jan. 13 that treating COVID-19 with hydroxychloroquine is supported by a paper from Yale’s Dr. Risch. The vast majority of medical authorities do not agree with this use. Hydroxychloroquine is approved only to treat malaria and some autoimmune diseases. The National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease stated that it causes a worsening of COVID symptoms.