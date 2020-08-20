Mailbag: I am tired of waiting around

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What am I missing?

Information! This is a call-out to the Benton County Health Department.

I receive the daily COVID-19 email update from the Oregon Health Authority, and invariably it is reported that Benton County has on average five new reported cases per day. That is five cases per day too many, in my opinion.

So what am I missing? How about reporting on our contact tracing, which narrows down the sourcing of the virus, perhaps? I don’t know about others, but I would feel much more comfortable (and in control) if I knew places and areas to avoid.

I do not venture out much, due to all of the uncertainty, and quite frankly, I am getting rather tired of it. So what are the statistics with respect to masking and social distancing compliance? Do we residents need to be doing better? Is contact tracing happening? What are you ascertaining from it (assuming you are doing any)?

What do we know? What is the plan?

I am tired of waiting around!

David Buck

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0