Mailbag: Ideology vs. party affiliation

Glad to see John Brenan is back to his old self now that Trump is out of office.

The elephant in the room that John doesn’t address in his March 31 letter about Jim Crow is the issue is ideology instead of party affiliation.

It is important to remember that the Democrats and Republicans of the late 1800s were very different parties from their current iterations. Northern Republicans were losing interest in the South; they had become the party of business interests. In the Compromise of 1877, Republican President Hayes formally ended Reconstruction and left the race issue in the hands of the Southern Democrats.

The 1964 Civil Rights Act came along, with nearly 100% of Union state Democrats supporting it. None of the Southern Republicans voted for the bill, while a small percentage of Southern Democrats did. The same pattern holds when looking at ideology instead of party affiliation. That’s why Strom Thurmond left the Democratic Party soon after the Civil Rights Act passed. He recognized that it was the Republican Party that was more welcoming to his message.