Mailbag: If Donald Trump was Portland mayor

Wuhan flu (COVID-19) deaths and the riots are Trump’s fault.

Let’s change things around and make President Trump the governor of New York. I don’t think that Gov. Trump would have sent COVID-19 patients to retirement homes like Gov. Cuomo (a Democrat) did, killing thousands. Now let’s switch him with the mayor of New York City and the days of riots. I believe that Mayor Trump would have stopped the damage within two days.

I feel the same about Seattle. The two young men would be alive today because the anarchy zone would have never happened. Now we come to Portland; how many days of riots, 90, 100? If Donald Trump was Portland’s mayor, the riots would have been stopped months ago and two lives would have been saved. Do I need to point out that all are Democrat-controlled cities and states?

My idea of a peaceful protest is what happens in front of the Benton County Courthouse after 5 p.m. (free parking). A man in a Volkswagen bus pulls up to the curb, gets out and puts up signs and banners along with some friends to protest peacefully.