You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: If leaders lead, people will follow

Mailbag: If leaders lead, people will follow

{{featured_button_text}}

I had a dream. I was in church and everyone was seated. Singing was going on when suddenly I looked up and before me stood a large man in a suit. It was the pastor.

His head was bent and he was obviously moved to a state of grief, as his demeanor indicated. This action so moved the people that they began to cry out and pray to God.

When I awakened, this was the clear message: If the leaders of the church lead out in repentance, the people will follow.

“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” — 2 Chronicles 2:14

Vera Larsen

Corvallis

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News