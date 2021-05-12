Mailbag: If vaccinated, why wear a mask?

I have a question that no one has been able to answer to date.

I received my second shot of the Pfizer vaccine more than a month ago and am considered fully vaccinated and therefore immune to the COVID-19 virus.

If the vaccine works and I am now immune to the virus, then why am I still being required to wear a mask? How is my wearing a mask making it safer for me or anyone else? What is the scientific justification for wearing a mask after being vaccinated? Is this vaccine as effective as advertised? How does my wearing a mask protect someone who has not been vaccinated?

It makes absolutely no sense to me why we are being forced to wear masks if we are vaccinated. If we haven’t been vaccinated, then how are we being protected by vaccinated people wearing masks? The only possible reason for this continuing mask mandate seems to be completely political.

People, our rights are being eroded and unless we are willing to stand up and demand that all of our rights be fully restored, we deserve to lose them. It is time for us to take our country and freedoms back.