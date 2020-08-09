Mailbag: If we act wisely, we can control virus

The headline on a July 25 article, "Glimmer of Hope on Virus," reports that the statewide rise in infections could be ebbing. The statewide data is influenced by high rates of new infections in several counties, such as Umatilla, Malheur, Morrow, Union and Jefferson. In Linn County, the rate of infection is lower than in many other places. Notably, the percentage of positive tests (up to 17% in the more severely affected counties) remains about 2% here. Anything below 5% is generally regarded as favorable with respect to control of the virus. Oregon has been above 5% positivity for the past few weeks as the number of cases was rising.