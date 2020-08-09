Mailbag: If we act wisely, we can control virus

The headline on a July 25 article, "Glimmer of Hope on Virus," reports that the statewide rise in infections could be ebbing. The statewide data is influenced by high rates of new infections in several counties, such as Umatilla, Malheur, Morrow, Union and Jefferson. In Linn County, the rate of infection is lower than in many other places. Notably, the percentage of positive tests (up to 17% in the more severely affected counties) remains about 2% here. Anything below 5% is generally regarded as favorable with respect to control of the virus. Oregon has been above 5% positivity for the past few weeks as the number of cases was rising.
As of July 14, Linn County had a cumulative total of 172 positive COVID tests out of a total of 8,107 tests. As of July 24, the cumulative total was 201 out of a total 9,901 tests. This means 29 new positives out of 1,794 tests, or a positivity rate of 1.6%.
Linn County has been reasonably adherent to mask and social distancing guidelines. This has had a payoff in the form of maintaining a relatively low rate of new infections.
Gov. Brown and Dr. Fauci are worth listening to. We will control this virus if we act wisely.
Edward Whitney
Albany
