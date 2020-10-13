Mailbag: If you want change, vote Kolkow

Several residents in Ward 1 received a text message from Matilda Novak’s campaign on Oct. 5, and she may as well have represented herself as Keith Kolkow.

This message listing her priorities is misleading at best, so I want to talk about the candidate who has actually worked on the items she claims to prioritize:

1) Public safety: Keith Kolkow serves on the Albany Police Department Diversity Advisory Team. He is actively working right now to help improve the relationship between our community and our local law enforcement.

2) Family-wage jobs: Keith has been endorsed by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and the United Food and Commercial Workers. These groups literally fight for family-wage jobs, and Keith has committed to do so and is proud to have their support.

3) Livable communities: Keith has served on the Landmarks Commission, making land use decisions for the city, and has worked with staff on development code. Real experience.

4) Solving homelessness: Let’s start by saying that Keith has participated in the annual point-in-time count, the homeless census, for years. He’s worked for Community Services Consortium, helping folks in our community get the resources they need to survive.