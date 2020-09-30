Mailbag: I'll be voting for Keith Kolkow

Considering Albany’s Ward 1: All elected officials should hold views that are well grounded. I therefore cannot in good faith support Matilda Novak.

Like Donald Trump, she denies more than 50 years of science that has repeatedly confirmed that we are warming the planet and changing climate patterns. Our tragic forest fires were apparently aggravated by climate change as well as outdated forest management practices. We must change some of our behaviors for the sake of current and future generations.

All government representatives should be willing to think critically and use the best information available when making decisions on our behalf. Those who can’t or won’t should not be elected. I’ll be voting for Keith Kolkow.

Phillip Noe

Albany

