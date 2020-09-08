Mailbag: I'll just go on Biden my time

Donald Trump threatened in 2015 to form a third party if the Republican Party couldn’t accommodate him and his anti-immigrant supporters.
I suggested then (As I See It, Jan. 4, 2016) that it be named the Know Nothing Party in memory of the Know Nothing adherents of the Native American Party of 1846, whose objective was similar. I also opined that “Mr. Trump — whether buffoon or conniver — is a clear and present danger.” Nonetheless, the Republican Party accepted Mr. Trump and became the Know Nothing Party.
U.S. withdrawals from international agreements on trade, the environment, etc. followed and upset many. That's how it came to be that George Will, the credentialed conservative Republican columnist, stated, “If congressional Republicans continue their genuflections at Trump’s altar, the appropriate 2020 outcome will be a Republican thrashing …” (Washington Post, Oct. 10, 2019)
Trump’s nearly unbelievable responses following George Floyd’s killing have emphasized his deficiencies in intellectual and moral makeup. Throughout the nation, the clergy, the military and even several Republican senators were appalled when viewing Trump lead his disciples on June 1 through Lafayette Park, forcibly cleared earlier of peaceful protesters, to raise a Bible on high in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo op. His retirement is overdue.
As for me, “I’ll just go on Biden my time.” [Thanks, Ira Gershwin.]
Mike Wolf
Corvallis
