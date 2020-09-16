Mailbag: Immense gratitude to The Arts Center

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Willamette Valley residents are fortunate to have a rich variety of arts events in which to participate. The Arts Center’s “Arts Alive!,” connecting local working artists with community members, ranks high on my list.

In its first two years, Arts Alive! featured visual and performing artists offering demonstrations of their craft while engaging with and involving visitors of all ages. Taking place on The Arts Center’s plaza, bordering Corvallis’ Central Park, the inaugural 2018 evening event is what sparked my passion for painting live before an audience.

In August 2019, the second annual Arts Alive! expanded into an all-day variety show of talented working artists and interested onlookers, which provided local artists further professional growth opportunities.

Reimagined for the socially distant circumstances of this summer, Arts Alive! 2020 took place in the virtual realm, with even more incredible performances and demonstrations of art than in prior years. Community members logged on throughout a weekend to be entertained and inspired by live broadcasts and pre-recorded videos by musicians, poets, storytellers and crafters.

Some purchased craft kits curated by local artists, and watched tutorials made by those artists, to create with clay, watercolor or wool.