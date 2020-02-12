Mailbag: Impeachment trial was a sham

In the case of Donald Trump, "acquitted" does not mean "not guilty."

Imagine if the legal process you and I would be subject to were run the way the acquittal verdict was reached. Access to witnesses and evidence would be determined by the jury, some of whom have declared their verdict ahead of the trial. Defense arguments would largely consist of name-calling and bullying. Reliance on facts would play little part.

If these were the rules we the public were subject to, criminals would have a field day as currently demonstrated in Washington.

Our national political system is broken, as this sham trial has abundantly demonstrated to our nation and the rest of the world. Reclaim America in November. Vote. Our country depends on it.

Elizabeth Bargsten

Corvallis

