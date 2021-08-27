Mailbag: Imploring OSU to reconsider decision

My family and I have attended Oregon State University women’s volleyball and basketball games since 1988.

It has been our pleasure to get to know the coaches and many players; follow their careers, both overseas and/or in the pros; and then hear about them as they enter the world of work, marriage, parenting and sometimes coaching. A very rewarding time is when they return to OSU and we get to renew our friendships and catch up on their life’s happenings.

We are now faced with the great pain of having to miss this season’s games because of COVID protocols … masks, shot cards and ID. We are willing to wear our masks, even though we do not like it, but to be required to show shot cards and ID is insulting. We would do nothing to harm these fine ladies. We are told by our governor that masks are not to protect us but to protect others from us.

We are now learning that the vaccines need boosters to be effective … does anyone know if any of this really works?

Last year many athletes tested positive or were sickened even after they were kept in “bubbles,” were tested, monitored and had limited outside contact. This includes collegiate and pros who had some of the best medical attention available.