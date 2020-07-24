Mailbag: Imposed, systemic, willful ignorance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a letter to the editor (July 12), Ronald Garnett complains of “assertions of concepts as fact … that aren’t facts.”

He goes on to chide Oregon State University President Ed Ray for “insinuating that the American Civil War was fought to perpetuate slavery.”

He also talks about imposed ignorance and systemic ignorance. I’d say Mr. Garnett’s ignorance is willful. All he has to do is read the published rationales supplied by every single seceding state for their actions, or to read their new constitutions, to learn that the primary, the central, reason for their secession was to perpetuate slavery. Indeed, their ultimate aim was to extend slavery from coast to coast.

As to the lame argument that the war was fought to preserve states’ rights, Southern states didn’t give a hoot (I’m being polite) about states’ rights except as it suited them. Ever hear of the Fugitive Slave Act? That trampled all over the rights of non-slave states. Anyone interested in the facts about the Southern rebellion should read “The Myth of the Lost Cause” by Edward H. Bonekemper.

Tony Ashby

Corvallis

