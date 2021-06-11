Mailbag: Imposing opinion as fact is not debate

Moscow, late at night. Two men sit in a bar pondering over drinks. One man asks the other, “What was it about communism that made it seem good?” The other thinks for a moment, shrugs and responds, “Sometimes much vodka can make any idea seem reasonable.”

The same can be said of bourbon and politics. Except with bourbon, in the morning you’ll be sober; not so much with politics.

There will always be a Portland, to a lesser or greater degree. But in another morning, far away from now, there will be those who will be shocked and appalled by the rioting, burning, vandalism, looting, human injury and death, loss of property and the general lack of regard for the human condition rationalized by political ideology and funded by American oligarchs.

And the scales of reason and purpose, gain and loss, will find no balance, no matter how much crying there is about racism, injustice, inequality or inequity.

What is clear is that the demeanor of Oregon politics proves that there is such a thing as good and bad that even the most partisan can’t diminish, but with no chance of improvement. Because imposing your opinion as fact and claiming anyone who disagrees is a bigot is not a form of debate.

And like hate and kindness, it will be clear who you are by what you rationalize.