Mailbag: In-group members deny responsibility

The assertion of a dichotomy of diversity vs. competence is to assert the belief that members of minority groups are inherently incompetent.

It is to assert that members of minority groups who achieve any social, economic or political advancement do so without merit, but based on preferential treatment. Those who assert this dichotomy believe that their own achievements were based on merit resulting from their inherent superiority, no matter how meager or lacking. Those who make this claim arrogate to themselves a sense of personal superiority by membership in this meritorious group.

It is that sense of superiority that is the foundation of systemic discrimination. It follows that if one group is inherently meritorious based on membership in the group, then nonmembers are less likely to be considered worthy of attention, respect, civil rights, or social and political justice.

The proposition of an inherently superior group is grounded on the bedrock belief of an assumed supremacy of white, male, Anglo-Saxon Protestants, and it is the basis for a belief in a meritocracy, the assumption that white men merit their achievements since they are a manifestation of their superior competency.