Mailbag: In-person education will prolong COVID

Doesn’t anyone pay attention to trends now?
Students have been out of the classrooms for quite some time, and school administrators and parents are now urging that schools be reopened. That’s all well and good … but check out the facts: For months, Benton County has had many fewer COVID-19 cases than has Linn — but now that Oregon State University has opened its campus, the spike in cases has reversed so that Linn has about half the number of cases as Benton.
The opening of OSU has caused a marked increase of COVID cases in Corvallis (not that OSU is responsible, but it’s the lack of distance in the classroom). Once Greater Albany Public Schools opens schools, I fear we can count on another spike in infections. After all, one must admit, kids are basically vectors, through no fault of their own, and resuming in-person education will only serve to prolong this deadly pandemic.
Douglas Bauer
Albany