Mailbag: In support of city and the vaccinated

I am a local physician and I support the City of Corvallis and their accommodations for unvaccinated first responders.

One of the protesters against this policy cited the use of fetal tissue in vaccine development as the motivation behind their religious opposition. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were developed using a fetal cell line from an abortion that occurred in the Netherlands in 1973, while J&J used a cell line from a 1985 abortion also in the Netherlands.

Absent medical contraindications, there is no scientific rationale to reject vaccination and a mountain of evidence in support, considering overall risk and benefit to an individual and the public.

To use your opposition to abortions that occurred 48 and 36 years ago as justification for continuing to imperil your own health and the health of the public, whom you serve and who pays your salary, is irresponsible and absurd.

I support the City of Corvallis and our vaccinated first responders. Thank you for doing your part to end this pandemic.

Joey Merback

Corvallis

