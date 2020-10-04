 Skip to main content
Mailbag: In the end, health care matters most

I’ve noticed that universal health care has not been addressed — pro or con — on the opinion page of the Democrat-Herald in quite some time.

There are so many hot-button issues that folks are trying to make sense of during these troubled times that it is hard to prioritize. It took a health crisis to bring my focus back to what, in the end, matters most: health care. Fortunately, I have insurance for most of what I need, but I have family members who are in danger for lack of good coverage. The most fragile have preexisting conditions.

Please take a moment to think about the people you know and care about and ask if they need coverage, or better coverage than they have. Health Care for All Oregon is working — and has been for a long time — to get the Oregon Legislature to move on this important issue. Please take a moment and let your representative know how much this is needed.

A.C. Austed

Albany

