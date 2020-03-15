Mailbag: Inaction not justified on climate change

The title of Mr Petersen's letter ("Climate Change Science not Settled," Mailbag, Feb. 23) definitely hit the right note. The beauty of science is that there will always be data and dogmas to challenge, new observations to analyze, better models to reassess predictions, and therefore any scientific conclusion is but preliminary. But while I know there are many cosmic forces of "nature" we can't control, I am not so ready to deny that human activities have accelerated our climate problem.

When more than 90% of world scientists agree with various NASA, NOAA, UN and WHO reports, where is the proof that they all collude for money or power? Even if only 4% of climate warming is anthropogenically driven, should we be paralyzed by rejecting their warning and proposals as "irrelevant"? Economists jump when the inflation rate rises over 2%, public health officials when influenza or COVID-19 mortality is 2%, and politicians when unemployment rate is above 4 or 6% (or pick a number). So what is so wrong about a global accord to prevent planetary warming rising more than 2% over pre-industrial levels? What should our threshold be before calls for action get labeled as "hysterical"?

