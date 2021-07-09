 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Interesting: Trump story next to obits
0 Comments

Mailbag: Interesting: Trump story next to obits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I find it interesting that the Friday, June 4, Corvallis Gazette-Times posted an article titled “Talk of Trump run in 2024 building” next to the obituaries on page A4.

Fred E. Shaub

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News