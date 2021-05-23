Mailbag: Intolerance sweeps over America

Over the past two decades, I have observed a wave of intolerance sweep over America. I’m not speaking to tolerance of protected groups, what I’m talking about is our inability to tolerate people with differing opinions. Never has this been more apparent than right now.

One of the great consequences of our polarized, hyper-politicized culture is the need to prove we’re right, no matter what. To be wrong is intolerable. To publicly admit that we are wrong is even worse. This is truly sad. Do you know what we call people who change their minds when confronted with new evidence? We call them wise. Do you know what we call people who stubbornly refuse to acknowledge new information or admit they’re wrong? We call them fools.

Today (May 13), the CDC released its findings that fully vaccinated people can, with a few exceptions, finally shed their masks and don’t need to practice anti-social “distancing” whether inside or out. But Oregonians must wait. Given that only days ago, Governor Brown decreed that COVID restrictions would only be lifted when 70% of Oregonians had their vaccines, it seems highly unlikely pandemic mandates will disappear anytime soon, even for the fully vaccinated. That, politically, could be admitting her position was wrong.