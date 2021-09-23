Mailbag: Investing versus splurging

Splurging or an important investment? "Splurging" occurs when we spend money on things we don't really need. Biden's "Building Back Better" plan cannot be categorized as "splurging," because every piece of the plan is essential to our well being as a nation and will better equip us to thrive as we move forward.

This plan includes paid family and medical leave, a bigger child tax credit, subsidized child care, universal pre-K, and tuition-free community college. It addresses the need for expanded health coverage to include eyeglasses and hearing aids, as well as the creation of affordable housing for low and middle income homebuyers. It makes a much-needed investment in clean energy, which helps us combat climate change. Yes, it is a bold, comprehensive plan with a price tag to match.

Instead of eliminating needed programs, we ought to be asking ourselves how to best pay for these essential investments. The United States requires the programs included in the "Build Back Better" plan to become the equitable, humane nation we wish to be. Other first world nations have already found ways to pay for these essentials. We can too.

Elona Meyer

Corvallis

