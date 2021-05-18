Mailbag: Invitation to meet, discuss differences

I am appalled and deeply disappointed by the beating of young Nehemiah Miller, especially since it was done by those so young, who should not be filled with such hatred. I had hoped to see a letter to the editor about this.

There is too much hatred/mistrust/defamation of others in America today. We must learn to understand and appreciate those we think of as enemies; we need discussion!

I admit I’m a bleeding-heart liberal, as my late Dittohead husband used to say. But as a follower of Jesus, I’m going out on a limb here, by inviting those who admire Trump to meet and discuss differences in a respectful, civil, polite manner.

I think it needs to be in person, since anonymity allows cruel and extreme statements. Perhaps in a public park, with nice weather approaching?

The discussion group’s guiding principles should be respect and compassion, based on these scriptures: Leviticus 19:34, “But the stranger that dwelleth with you shall be unto you as one born among you, and thou shalt love him as thyself, for ye were strangers in the land of Egypt;” and Matthew 6:44, “Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you and persecute you, that ye may be children of your Heavenly Father.”