Mailbag: IRS already has too much latitude

Biden is including in his $3.5 trillion Build Back Better proposal that all financial institutions will be required to report to the IRS all financial accounts that have over $600 in them.

They say it is for the purpose of locating people who are dodging their taxes and they want to add $80 million to the IRS budget for this enforcement. This would affect everyone. This does not make any sense at all.

First: A person or family does not live on $600, which means that many low-/middle-income people will be affected. It is likely you and me.

Second: This means that the U.S. Government has the information to be able to completely take all the monies you have in your account, if they so choose. The IRS already has too much latitude in freezing or taking accounts of individuals and companies who they believe (without due process of law) to be indebted to them for whatever perceived failure to comply with their regulations.

Third: This means that even if you are trying to save for a rainy-day event or whatever other reason, Big Brother knows just what you have and where it is. Once the government is big enough to give you everything you want, remember it is big enough to take everything you have.