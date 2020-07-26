Mailbag: Is Chuck Woolery a medical doctor?

I've noticed that President Trump is taking medical and COVID-19 advice from Mr. Chuck Woolery now, and I noticed that Mr. Woolery and Dr. Fauci are the same age (79). I wonder if they are longtime acquaintances. Perhaps they went to the same university, the same medical school? Or perhaps they only did their residencies in the same hospital? If so then he would make a useful, believable substitute for Dr. Fauci.