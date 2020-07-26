Mailbag: Is Chuck Woolery a medical doctor?

Mailbag: Is Chuck Woolery a medical doctor?

{{featured_button_text}}

I've noticed that President Trump is taking medical and COVID-19 advice from Mr. Chuck Woolery now, and I noticed that Mr. Woolery and Dr. Fauci are the same age (79). I wonder if they are longtime acquaintances. Perhaps they went to the same university, the same medical school? Or perhaps they only did their residencies in the same hospital? If so then he would make a useful, believable substitute for Dr. Fauci.

Briana Walker

Lebanon

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News