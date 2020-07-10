Mailbag: Is cost of moving bridge prudent?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have twice read the June 21 opinion piece by Barbara Bull, and I have some comments.

Ms. Bull writes the existing bridge is “historic.” The bridge is 107 years old. Does that necessarily make it historic? No, it just makes it old. Ms. Bull goes on to write that historic preservationists believe if there is a “prudent and feasible” option to preserve the existing bridge, then the law requires it to be saved.

Given the work of the engineers cited by Ms. Bull, it appears moving the bridge to a location upstream is feasible. That said, is it prudent to do so? Cutting to the chase, the Oregon Department of Transporation estimates the cost of taking ownership of the old bridge to be in the range of $12 million.

Ms. Bull does not provide a breakdown of how that figure is arrived at, but assuming it covers all the costs of engineering work, moving the bridge and maintenance of the bridge after it is moved, it is still a very substantial sum of money. So would that cost fall into the meaning of “prudent,” since almost certainly we taxpayers would bear all or most of that expense? I think not.

James B. Cash

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0