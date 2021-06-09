Mailbag: Is Israel a Third World country?

President Biden recently approved a $735 million arms sale to Israel. That on top of $3.8 billion in military aid sent annually.

Sen. Lindsey Graham said last week that Israel wants another $1 billion in military aid to replace Iron Dome batteries.

Israel is not a Third World country. It is not substandard, nor underdeveloped. It is not in need of food, medical supplies, or the vaccine to save its citizens lives.

Why are we sending our precious tax dollars to support Israel’s military when here in the United States people are hungry and homeless? Bridges and roads need repair, and there are so many more peaceful ways to spend our tax dollars.

Ruth Roberts

Corvallis

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0