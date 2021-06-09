 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Is Israel a Third World country?
0 Comments

Mailbag: Is Israel a Third World country?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

President Biden recently approved a $735 million arms sale to Israel. That on top of $3.8 billion in military aid sent annually.

Sen. Lindsey Graham said last week that Israel wants another $1 billion in military aid to replace Iron Dome batteries.

Israel is not a Third World country. It is not substandard, nor underdeveloped. It is not in need of food, medical supplies, or the vaccine to save its citizens lives.

Why are we sending our precious tax dollars to support Israel’s military when here in the United States people are hungry and homeless? Bridges and roads need repair, and there are so many more peaceful ways to spend our tax dollars.

Ruth Roberts

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Mailbag: Masks are about tyranny

In reply to Jim Carvers question as to why we have to wear mask. Its very simple Mr Carver, mask are all about tyranny. You wear them not beca…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News