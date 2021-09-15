Mailbag: Is refusal part of vetting process?

Reading the data reported on COVID vaccine refusal is very puzzling when the people who are refusing the shots are identified by profession/vocation.

Included are numerous professionals, including teachers, who play a major role in the education of our youth, and nurses, who, as part of the medical profession, care for all of us. Presumably these professions demand education beyond the primary level, intelligence and the ability to reason and make good judgments.

Does this suggest that these critical systems are deficient and we are being totally mislead about their positive contributions to society? And, I wonder, is this refusal considered part of the professions’ employment-vetting process? And, regardless of those answers, it leads to the question: Where are all these squirrels coming from?

Stan Paul

Lebanon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0