Mailbag: Is state ready for coronavirus?

This coronavirus that seems to have its roots China will have a long-lasting effect on the American people. We know that previous administrations and politicians on both sides gave away our manufacturing of 98% of our antibiotic drugs and 95% of our medical equipment manufacturers to China. In return they sent us the flu.

Of course if this hits us hard, many people will die and politics being what it is we know Trump will get the blame. A lot is going to play out that folks never imagined could happen. As America shuts down to hide from the virus, the economy and our daily lives are going to change.

So what happens when the police get put under quarantine? Will the Second Amendment become popular when no cops are there to help you? Will it be OK to lock your gun away and limit yourself to five rounds of ammo? When bad people know the cops won't show up, do you think you will still be safe? Do you think your quarantined neighbor will come help?

As we shut down the economy there won't be much fuel burned, so does that mean we don't need to enact carbon taxes? Is the state of Oregon ready for the Chinese flu? What has Gov. Brown done to prepare the state for this crisis? It's your state government that will be in charge. Where is Kate?

James Farmer

Albany

