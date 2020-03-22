Mailbag: Is Trump playing politics with drug?

A German company, CureVac, is working on a vaccine for COVID-19 and hopes to have it developed by June or July and begin testing on people thereafter.

As reported in German and British news outlets, CureVac CEO Daniel Manichella, a U.S. citizen, attended a meeting in the White House with Trump and his coronavirus task force on March 2. According to these sources, Trump, presumably on behalf of our country, was trying to acquire exclusive rights to the drug.

The company has assured the German government that it will not sell its work exclusively to the U.S. but rather make it available worldwide. Meanwhile, on March 11, CureVac replaced Manchella (who attended the White House meeting) as CEO with the company’s founder, Ingmar Hoert. No reason was given for the change.

Here are some thoughts. Trump refused Germany’s offer to provide COVID-19 test kit technology early on. It might affect his political ratings to admit there is a problem.

Now he is offering huge amounts of taxpayer money for a vaccine from Germany. Because his presidency is on the line over his handling of the virus, he offered millions, maybe billions, of taxpayer dollars for the vaccine so he could get himself re-elected in November.