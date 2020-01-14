Mailbag: Israel at the heart of Jewish identity

I write in response to your online article, republished from the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 29, by Phyllis Bennis: "I'm Jewish. I Fight Anti-Semitism and I Support Palestinian Rights." I trust you will soon balance the opinions expressed therein with an article explaining how a Jew can do both without trashing our administration and the state of Israel. In the meantime, I offer a few reactions.

I am sorry that Ms. Bennis' summer camp didn't stress the primacy of both G-d and Israel in Jewish life. The two are quite compatible. Jewish scripture clearly expresses the primacy of the land of Israel as a component of Jewish religion and peoplehood. Jerusalem and Zion are mentioned with love and longing in daily prayer and at the end of the Passover seder. That Jews are linked to Israel is not a "claim" but a historical and theological fact.

Ms. Bennis did not mention the 12/10 Jersey City shootings or the 12/28 Monsey stabbings. Perhaps they did not fit her theory that only white supremacists attack Jews. In truth, anti-Semitic attacks are coming from many quarters these days. We can't fight what we don't acknowledge.