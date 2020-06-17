Mailbag: Israel grinds down Palestinian people

As with African-Americans here, no Israeli police were arrested for the outright murder of an unarmed, childlike, autistic Palestinian, 32-year-old Eyad al-Halaq. Having no concept of time, Eyad went to his special-needs school on Saturday. When Israeli police yelled at him, he panicked, handed his virus mask and gloves to a teacher (who came out in response to the racket), ran away, and tried to hide behind a dumpster. An officer walked up and shot him in the chest. As always, no one will be punished for this atrocity.