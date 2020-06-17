Mailbag: Israel grinds down Palestinian people

The recent abominable police oppression of African-Americans reminds me that the Black Lives Matter movement identifies with Palestinians amid even worse systemic governmental terrorism over there.
Some recent examples:
In mid-April, Israel shut down a Palestinian Authority-run COVID-testing clinic in East Jerusalem because recently-minted Israeli law excludes the Palestinian Authority from Jerusalem. Israelization of Jerusalem ranks higher than protecting Palestinians from the virus.
As with African-Americans here, no Israeli police were arrested for the outright murder of an unarmed, childlike, autistic Palestinian, 32-year-old Eyad al-Halaq. Having no concept of time, Eyad went to his special-needs school on Saturday. When Israeli police yelled at him, he panicked, handed his virus mask and gloves to a teacher (who came out in response to the racket), ran away, and tried to hide behind a dumpster. An officer walked up and shot him in the chest. As always, no one will be punished for this atrocity.
During summer in Ramallah every year, as in most Palestinian villages, water runs only one day per week. That's because water valves (shared with nearby settlements) leading to the adjacent Palestinian communities are routinely shut off by Israeli authorities so that the settlers don't suffer water shortages. Israel uses over 85% of all available water.
Israeli settlers are governed by civil law; Palestinians by military — obvious apartheid.
As in Black America, poverty is forced upon Palestinians by withholding of opportunities freely available to the privileged group.
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere — MLK truth.
June Forsyth Kenagy
Albany
