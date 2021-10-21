Mailbag: Israeli apartheid keeps raging on

Israeli settlers have more than doubled their violence against Palestinians in 2021.

The United Nations office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs documented 365 settler attacks in 2021; Haaretz newspaper counted 416, more than double previous years'.

One particularly brutal instance: Fifteen-year-old Tareq Zbeidi was picnicking with five friends near his village Silat ad-Dhahr (northern West Bank). Settlers approached; his friends escaped, but Tareq, who had an old injury, fell behind. Settlers hit him with their car, tied him to the hood, beat him before driving to their settlement, Homesh. They blindfolded Tareq, suspending him from a tree.

“I was left hanging like that for about five minutes ... I felt them cutting … the skin of my left foot with a sharp object. I was in so much pain. I couldn’t take it. Suddenly, I felt a strong burn on my right foot, from a lighter … It lasted a few seconds. I screamed and cried … It wasn’t until then that they took me down from the tree,” Tareq told B’Tselem.

Then a settler hit Tareq in the head, rendering him unconscious, and they turned him over to Israeli soldiers, who’d been nearby.