Mailbag: Israeli generals plan for war

I just heard from The Other Israel (quoting The Jerusalem Post) that some Israeli generals are promoting their decade-old plan for war to destroy Iran’s nuclear capability.

Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi and former Air Defense Corps commander Brig.-Col. (ret.) Zvika Haimovich are urging preparation for immediate war with Iran. Their plan involves several attacks on Iran’s multiple nuclear program sites, and also preparations to respond to Iran’s retaliation on Israel for those attacks.

The fact that Iran is still far from being able to build a bomb doesn’t deter the generals from these paranoia-driven plans.

I hope President Biden will not be heavily influenced to go along with Israel’s hawkish generals. Our Israel lobby has that kind of power, as evidenced by its ability to declare Palestinians’ Boycott, Divest, and Sanction movement anti-Semitic and therefore illegal in some 30-plus U.S. states.

All this while Israeli soldiers assist settlers in destroying Palestinian villages, olive groves and schools. The BDS movement is Palestinians’ last-ditch effort to combat their continued oppression and dispossession by Israel.