Mailbag: It ain't broke, so don't fix it

Wildcat Elementary School (formerly Wilson) is going to get some needed remodeling funded by the 509-J bond.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that the remodel automatically triggers a planning requirement to change the area between Satinwood Drive and the school to comply with new transportation plan standards. I oppose that, and hope a variance will be approved to make that unnecessary.

The current street/sidewalk/landscape strip/parking lot situation works well. While a new front yard between the driveways would be nice as well, it wouldn’t be any better, safer or more functional than what is there now. And it would come at a very high price.

There are three costs: taxpayer dollars that should be used elsewhere; the loss of the established landscape strip planted and maintained by volunteers for years; and the loss of at least 22 parking spaces from Wildcat’s parking lot, resulting in teachers and parents parking in nearby neighborhoods.

Learn about alternatives to bulldozing existing trees and flowers and losing 22 parking spaces at a neighborhood meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, near the school garden at the southeast corner of the parking lot. Find out why I am in favor of a variance to the transportation plan in this situation. It ain’t broke, so there’s no need to fix it.