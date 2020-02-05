Mailbag: It could have happened to anyone

While only two individuals were directly involved in the accident, it is impacting so many because we see ourselves and our vulnerabilities in a new light. For anyone who has ever sent their child to the corner store alone or let them ride their bike to school, we are scared...it could have been our child.

Because the loss of a child, especially in this way, is inconceivably devastating, we want to channel our disbelief and our heartbreak towards a nameless, reckless driver. But I know the driver. He is an upstanding member of our community. He is a man of integrity who walks the path of generosity and love, kindness and compassion. I strive to walk that path too, and therefore, I see myself in him.

He was returning home on a wet and dark night. I, too, was driving that same route on that same night over that same poorly lit crosswalk; and therefore, I see myself in the driver.

While I am not the parent of Rhiana Daniel, I am a mother who has let my children walk in alone Southtown. While am not the driver, I drive that same stretch of road daily.