Mailbag: It could have made a difference

How stupid have we become? Ads on TV tell us “To get a second product, just pay a separate fee.” Oh, really?

Electric irons warn about the hot surface. Duh!

Do aircraft engine housings have stickers that say “Avoid sticking arm in moving propeller?”

President Biden talks about “President-Elect Harris” more than once! Good grief!

How about the Peloton ads? Some sweaty person is pedaling as some “manager/coach” is yapping and directing the rider via the internet, bossing and encouraging them to ride up into the clouds as the coach pants and the screen shows Machu Picchu.

Sure, that’s what we all want: some jerk manager telling us what to do even when we are trying to do our exercises.

How dumb can we get? Are we there yet?

Just like the politicians want us. We keep voting in the same ones who can spend trillions to give us $1,200 during an extended and real eight- or nine-month crisis.

Divide 340 million people into $2 trillion. It could have really made a difference — if they truly cared.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon

