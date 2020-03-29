Mailbag: It doesn't help to downplay pandemic

I seem to remember the president telling us not to worry, that the coronavirus was a hoax. Now we have Dottie Boyd (Mailbag, March 20, "Let's Not Overreact...") telling us that this virus isn't any worse than the flu or pneumonia.

I get a flu vaccine every year and have had two pneumonia vaccines. Is there a vaccine for the coronavirus? No! How are they the same?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Now this same president has changed his tune in a vain (I hope) attempt to retain his job. He was advised early on that this virus was dangerous, and his feeble attempts to handle it, especially after firing the entire pandemic response team in 2018, are weak, confusing and tinged with worry for the rich and famous. The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, from North Carolina, withheld vital information from the public, apparently so that he could sell stock before it tanked.

The "radical" media has not fueled this frenzy. It has reported the facts, and these facts were not forthcoming from the current administration. What a shame that someone would still try to downplay the seriousness of this situation!

Rebecca Stillwell

Albany

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0